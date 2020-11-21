These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta writes that the grieving family of a 25-year-old man who died in prison this week are demanding answers about how a man who had no known medical conditions died in his sleep.

The newspaper also reports from a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, which heard police commissioner Angelo Gafa’ say on Friday that police have yet to determine the motive for the murder.

The Malta Independent reports that the third person charged with murder over a double homicide in Sliema pleaded not guilty on Friday.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Gafa’s testimony at the Caruana Galizia inquiry.

L-Orizzont gives front-page prominence to GWU secretary general Josef Bugeja’s endorsement of a European Parliament proposal to protect the rights of digital platform workers. Bugeja said the proposal is a “step in the right direction”.

The newspaper also reports that OPM chief of staff and new MP Clyde Caruana is tipped as being the favourite to succeed Edward Scicluna as Finance Minister.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech calling for the Maltese economy to be one of “quality, not quantity”.