The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that energy prices will be frozen next year while the government makes cash injections to Enemalta as a fuel prices hedging agreement runs out and prices soar.

The newspaper also reports that Health Minister Chris Fearne clashed with Konrad Mizzi in 2019 after getting wind of backroom dealings to offer Steward Healthcare a more favourable deal than the one struck with Vitals for the management of state hospitals.

MaltaToday says negotiations between the government and Steward Healthcare have reached a stalemate, with the government refusing to pay a €100m termination penalty if the hospitals concession agreement is rescinded.

The newspaper also reports that Vincent Theuma (Il-koħħu) who admitted his role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, told police that at the time of the Daphne murder, the same gang was planning to kill the then head of the police drugs squad, Dennis Theuma. The information was referenced in court during the compilation of evidence against Alfred and George Degiorgio.

The Malta Independent quotes a former prison inmate saying disciplinary action rarely followed procedure, leading to abuse of power. It also quotes minister Carmelo Abela saying different beliefs are better represented on TVM now than in 2013 under the PN government.

Il-Mument quotes Bernard Grech saying the PN has solutions for a better quality f life for the people. It also says young people are frustrated by the poor environment, traffic congestion, a lack of opportunities and inflation.

It-Torċa says there were 111 appeals for housing in Gozo in the past 10 months. All were from foreigners. It also reports that a government freephone service reported strong interest in the pensions raise and the incentives for the purchase of properties in urban conservation areas in the wake of the budget.

KullĦadd says the government has spent 50 times more on rectifying pensions injustices, than what the PN is promising. It also says it has been a week of tensions at PN quarters as poll numbers drop.

Illum says €5billion in unpaid tax and duties remain due and much may never be collected. It also says Malta received a million tourists up to October and there is optimism for Christmas.