The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday. Most of the newspapers feature a front page picture of the opening of the World Cup.

Times of Malta reports that the police prosecuted parents and guardians after 40 children were left abandoned over the last five years, according to statistics. It also reports about a businessman has had enough of work permit delays which see prospective workers put their life on hold for practically a year.

The Malta Independent reports on calls by Humanist Malta for 'living wills'. It also reports that an agreement has been reached at COP27 for compensation to poor countries suffering from climate change.

l-orizzont says talks have been held on strengthening European competitiveness in artificial intelligence. In its secondary story, the newspaper reports on a 'hell of pain' a motorcyclist has had to endure following an accident.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech saying the people deserve respect from those who are leading it. It also reports that 44 were found to be living in Malta irregularly during a police raid in Gozo.