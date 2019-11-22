The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that the alleged middleman offered a presidential pardon in exchange for evidence on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder is still being questioned and has not yet provided “full information”. The newspaper also reports that the Planning Authority has refused a controversial application for the extension of the American University of Malta campus in Cospicua.

The Malta Independent says that Yorgen Fenech has been released on police bail and is being kept under surveillance.

In-Nazzjon says there are recordings of telephone calls between Yorgen Fenech and the alleged middleman.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers Union has requested an investigation on the care workers roster.