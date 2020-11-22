The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that construction magnate Charles Polidano has been ordered to settle more than €40 million in tax dues or face possible court action.

It also reports that more people plan to stay at home this Christmas because of COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes PN MEP Roberta Metsola saying she will remain true to her electoral mandate despite being elected first vice president of the European Parliament. The newspaper also quotes PN insiders saying that party leader Bernard Grech should be contesting the 12th, not the 11th district in the next general election because of the risks of party losses on the former. Grech will also contest the fifth district.

MaltaToday reports how COVID-19 cost ministers their posts in Saturday's reshuffle. It also reports that Air Malta has still not published its 2019 accounts as another bid for state aid beckons.

Illum says the Cabinet reshuffle indicates Robert Abela is not planning an early 2021 general election.

Il-Mument leads with the passing away of Oliver Friggieri, described as the conscience of the nation. It also reports how Robert Abela has enlarged the Cabinet in his reshuffle. In other stories it reports how two MFSA officials were paid €1.5m in six years.

KullĦadd says the Cabinet reshuffle will make the government even stronger. It also reports there have been 179 same-sex marriages since 2017.

It-Torċa reports that persons with disabilities are paid less than other people doing the same work,