The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Corradino Correctional Facility has set up a “solidarity” fund which is being used to bridge the salary shortfall of two prison warders suspended on half-pay over the alleged involuntary homicide of an inmate.

It also reports that a lawyer who accused the authorities of protecting “prominent individuals” involved in crimes has renounced his brief as self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat’s legal representative.

The Malta Independent quotes a former prison inmate saying prisons are afraid of appealing disciplinary action decisions. It also says that a probe into Malta's spending on the Eurovision Song Contest found no irregularities.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on the President's Solidarity un Run, held on Sunday. It also says political bias on TVM is becoming ever more pronounced.

l-orizzont reports on the 'copycat effect of people considering suicide.