The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that a US couple who were at the centre of Malta's abortion debate after being refused an abortion for an unviable pregnancy, will not drop a rights case despite amendments to the law.

The newspaper also reports how carers at St Vincent de Paul Home have been suspended after rough handling of a resident.

The Malta Independent quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana saying lessons had been learnt from Malta's greylisting and mistakes will not be repeated. It also reports that the PN slammed the prime minister for his 'undemocratic plan' to get his nominee appointed Standards Commissioner.

On the same theme on the appointment of the Standards Commissioner, In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech as saying that the prime minister is being arrogant. The newspaper also reports that Culture minister Owen Mifsud did not even speak to the CEO of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Sigmund Mifsud, when reports of sexual harassment at the MPO emerged.

L-Orizzont in contrast to In-Nazzjon, has the prime minister accusing the opposition of arrogance in seeking to block the appointment of the Standards Commissioner. It also reports that more machines will be installed for the recycling of bottles.