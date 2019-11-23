Events surrounding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation dominate local newspaper headlines this Saturday.



Times of Malta summarises Friday’s events in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, with “person of interest” Yorgen Fenech rearrested and returned , a suspected middleman admitting himself into hospital and the Caruana Galizia family warning the Prime Minister to not meddle in the investigation.



The newspaper also reports on a protest in Valletta which drew thousands to Castille Place to demand Joseph Muscat’s resignation.



The Malta Independent writes that investigators are thinking of offering a plea bargain deal to businessman Yorgen Fenech in the Caruana Galizia murder case.



L-Orizzont reports that investigators in the Caruana Galizia murder case have identified other people of interest in the case and was working to corroborate information leading to them.



The newspaper also reports that the PN has not excluded another boycott of parliament, following a walk-out by MPs earlier this week.



In-Nazzjon cites PN leader Adrian Delia, who said the Prime Minister needed to stay out of the Caruana Galizia murder investigation and assume political responsibility for it instead.