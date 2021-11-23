The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that former minister Konrad Mizzi is still in hospital recovering from a serious illness and will miss Wednesday's hearing of the Public Accounts Committee.

It also reports how a woman, 75, has been stuck in her apartment for nine months because a lift in the building does not work.

The Malta Independent reports that according to the Tourism Minister, inspectors had visited the Sigma gaming conference, amid criticism that inadequate measures against COVID-19 had been taken. It also says that a government report on the basic living income will remain for internal use only.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the nomination of Roberta Metsola to be the EPP candidate for president of the European Parliament. It also quotes reports saying that drug use rose wherever cannabis use was legalised.

L-Orizzont leads with Robert Abela's defence in parliament of the law on the use of cannabis. The newspaper also reports that a UK court on Wednesday will start to hear proceedings for a girl abducted from her foster parents in Malta to be repatriated.