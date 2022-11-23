The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday. The newspapers are dominated by the shocking murder of 40-year-old mother-of-two Bernice Cassar on Tuesday morning.

Times of Malta reports how Bernice Cassar was shot dead despite her cries for help. It also gives a timeline of failures leading up to the murder.

MaltaToday says Bernice Casar was the third Femicide victim this year.

The Malta Independent reports that her husband is the main suspect.

In-Nazzjon says Bernice Cassar suffered a history of domestic violence. It says the system failed and Bernice Cassar's pleas for help were ignored.

L-orizzont makes the point in the murder headline that Bernice Cassar was a mother.

In other stories...

Times of Malta and MaltaToday report that a 4.5 earthquake shook Malta on Tuesday.

L-orizzont reports that Malta expects to have attracted 2.2 million tourists this year.

The Malta Independent reports a warning by a group of experts that a Bill published on Monday opens the door for legalised abortion.