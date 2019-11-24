The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Joseph Muscat is planning to step down as Prime Minister within six to nine months but could be forced to exit earlier as Labour insiders admit to growing national discomfort, sadness and pain over the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder probe. In another story, the newspaper says murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has been given 24 hours respite from police interrogations after suffering a medical condition.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with a story about the drama of the past days saying that a Presidential Pardon has now been requested by suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Malta Today also leads with Mr Fenech's pardon request and says that Minister Chris Cardona has been called for questioning by the police.

Illum says there is pressure on the Prime Minister for within the Labour Party to take action in view of the development in the past days.

Kullħadd says the Daphne murder investigation is the biggest in Maltese history.

It-Torċa also leads with a story on the murder investigation saying the Prime Minister is focused and the country’s institutions are working.

Il-Mument leads with the Opposition leader’s call for an urgent Parliamentary sitting to be held.