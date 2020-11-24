The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with an insight into the situation at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive care units and the COVID-19 mortality rate. It also reports that Malta's Cabinet of ministers is one of the largest in Europe.

The Malta Independent quotes a survey showing that a quarter of respondents believe migration is the reason why wages are being kept low. It also says that businesses expect a rise in activity over Black Friday.

L-Orizzont says Silvio Parnis was hurt when he was excluded in the Cabinet reshuffle. It also observes that the number of persons who recovered from COVID-19 on Monday was twice the number of new cases.

In-Nazzjon reports how the relatives of a young man who died in police custody have gone to court to demand answers.