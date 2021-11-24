The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers

Times of Malta quotes the prime minister saying he will back Roberta Metsola's bid to become European Parliament president. It also reports that EU data shows that countries with high COVID-19 vaccination rates have lower death tolls.

The Malta Independent quotes Robert Abela saying the government will do everything possible to avoid paying a €100 million Steward exit clause if the hospitals management contract falls through. It also says that the superintendent for public health has 'passed the buck' to the Speaker about whether MPs should wear masks in the Chamber.

MaltaToday says the PN has gagged its MPs on future action on cannabis reform. It also says that Robert Abela only learnt of the Steward Healthcare €100m exit clause after it was signed.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by the archbishop that the country should not be facilitating the acquisition and use of drugs. It also reports that inflation has continued to rise.

L-orizzont says strong sales are expected during Black Friday.