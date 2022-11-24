The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how just two days before the murder of Bernice Cassar, her lawyer pleaded for police action to protect her. The newspaper also profiles Malta's femicide victims since the turn of the millennium.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report how Bernice Cassar's husband, the suspect of her murder, was arrested early on Wednesday when police stormed their apartment.

The Malta Independent also reports how the UK's top court ruled that Edinburgh does not have the authority to hold a referendum on Scottish Independence without approval from London.

In-Nazzjon says a 42-year-old Dutch man suffered a knife wound during an argument in Naxxar. It also says that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana did not give direct answers in parliament to questions on Steward Healthcare and Electrogas.

L-orizzont reports that online comments hindered police negotiations for Bernice Cassar's husband to give himself up after the Tuesday shooting. It also says that talks have been started with 'stakeholders' to make the electoral system more accessible, according to the inclusivity minister.