The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Labour MPs are putting pressure for minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri to resign amid the Caruana Galizia investigations.

It also reports that the alleged middleman cooperating in the police investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia is believed to have run a major illegal lottery worth millions.

The Malta Independent reports how Yorgen Fenech has been taken back into police custody. It also says the Planning Authority will decide on Thursday on an application for Chiswick House School to move to Pembroke.

l-orizzont quotes veteran lawyer and former Justice Minister Joe Brincat saying the prime minister has a right to inform the people on current police investigations and the presumption of innocence has to be respected.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying the country is in a constitutional crisis.