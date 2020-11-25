The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how former footballers were charged with money laundering after a number of police raids. It also reports how a quarter of pupils in the inner harbour area are skipping school, without giving a reason.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report how the funeral of acclaimed writer Oliver Friggieri will be held today.

L-orizzont quotes Prof Ray Mangion saying that Oliver Friggieri had deserved the Nobel prize for literature.

In other stories, The Malta Independent quotes former PN general secretary Clyde Puli saying that rather than changing electoral boundaries, Malta should have fixed boundaries with the number of MPs returned from his district depending on population changes.

L-orizzont reports that Malta now has the world's biggest register of superyachts.

In-Nazzjon reports how five people died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.