The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta, the Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon give prominence to Roberta Metsola's overwhelming victory in the PPE contest to select a candidate for the presidency of the European Parliament.

Times of Malta also reports that people aged over 50 will get their COVID-19 booster jab by end December, while the Malta Independent says the vaccination of children older than five will start in the middle of next month.

L-orizzont says Malta has already placed orders for COVID-19 vaccines for children and is awaiting approval by the European Medicines Agency. It also reports about compensation being given to workers or their heirs for historical employment injustices.

In-Nazzjon says a PN government will set up an agency to focus on climate change initiatives.