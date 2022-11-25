The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All newspapers lead with the arraignment of Roderick Cassar, who on Thursday was charged with the murder of his estranged wife.

Times of Malta separately reports that over half of Malta’s young people – 60 per cent – are “very concerned” about inflation according to a survey by EY.

The Malta Independent also refers to the EY survey, reporting that nearly three-fourths of youths would rather live outside of Malta.

In-Nazzjon publishes an article titled Robert Abela wants to introduce abortion in our country, claiming it is the only pro-life political force in Malta.

L-orizzont reports that there have been 3,664 inspections by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority in the first nine months of the year.