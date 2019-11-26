The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how Joseph Muscat got a show of support from Labour MPs on Monday, while pressure grew for minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri to go. It also highlights the presidential pardon granted to Melvin Theuma, the alleged mastermind in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The same items also appear in The Malta Independent.

l-orizzont also leads with the granting of a pardon to Melvin Theuma and says a pardon for Yorgen Fenech is not excluded. in a separate story it also quotes the GWU general secretary saying the union agrees with international proposals for fewer hours of work.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying the country deserves better than a government that does not want to listen to the people.