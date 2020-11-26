The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta, the Malta Independent and l-orizzont report that bars and clubs are to remain closed in December as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. They had been meant to reopen next week.

The Malta Independent also reports how the chief investigator of the Daphe Caruana Galizia murder told an inquiry on Wednesday that the police are looking into new leads.

L-orizzont leads with tributes made to literary giant Oliver Friggieri during his funeral on Wednesday.

In-Nazzjon reports the resignation of Joseph Cuschieri from his post as CEO of the MFSA after his trip to the US with Yorgen Fenech was revealed.