The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All main newspapers led their front page with a photo of Thursday's flash floods.

Times of Malta dedicates its front-page article to the devastation left by the heavy rain, which carried away cars, collapsed walls and trapped motorists in their submerged vehicles in a matter of hours.

The Malta Independent sounds the alarm about increased mental health supports, raised on Thursday by Richmond Foundation, while in a separate piece it notes that active COVID cases in Malta have surpassed 1,000.

Apart from reporting on the floods, In-Nazzjon also refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who expressed his trust in Roberta Metsola.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads its front page with Foundation for Social Welfare Services data showing that more domestic violence survivors are seeking help.