These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta gives prominence to a protest march by activists demanding justice for Bernice Cassar and other femicide victims. Cassar was shot dead on Tuesday. Her estranged husband has been charged with the crime.

The newspaper also reports that the Malta Business Registry no longer provides access to the Ultimate Beneficial Owners of companies, following an ECJ ruling this week.

The Malta Independent writes that the Judge presiding over Repubblika’s case to have Nadine Lia recused in a case concerning Pilatus Bank has himself abstained from the case.

The newspaper also reports from court, where a man was charged with defiling his five-year-old stepson. Social workers had flagged the case and advised action, a court heard.

L-Orizzont reports Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri saying that “more needs to be done” to tackle femicide issues but that whatever is done “is never enough”.

The newspaper also reports a “mixed reaction” to Black Friday sales.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN starting its week-long general council session in Gozo. The PN, it writes “inspires a politics of trust and hope in all Maltese and Gozitans.”