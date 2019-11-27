The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta under the heading 'Malta in turmoil' carries a picture of young protesters in Tuesday's demonstration in Valletta and lists some of the dramatic developments that unfolded during the day.

The Malta Independent describes the latest events as Joseph Muscat's '17 Black Tuesday'.

MaltaToday leads with the headline 'Meltdown'.

In-Nazzjon reports on the resignations of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri and the suspension of Chris Cardona and quotes Adrian Delia saying that by the prime minister's own yardstick, Joseph Muscat should go.

l-orizzont lists Tuesday's events under the headline 'A day of tension'.