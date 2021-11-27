These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news of Malta banning travel from six southern African nations to prevent the spread of the new WHO variant of concern ‘Omicron’.

The newspaper also reports that Civil Protection Department members rescued at least 15 people during Thursday’s floods.

The Malta Independent leads with a report that found that 1,600 migrants were lost at sea in the Mediterranean this year.

L-Orizzont also gives prominence to news about the southern Africa travel ban. The newspaper’s main story focuses on a Paceville bouncer warning about cocaine and alcohol abuse in the entertainment hotspot.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party announcing proposals to improve working conditions for public sector workers if elected into government.