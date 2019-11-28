The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports how businessman Yorgen Fenech has claimed that former chief of staff Keith Schembri was the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind.

The Malta Independent says investigators are cross-checking claims by Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Opposition leader Adrian Delia that the prime minister needs to shoulder his political responsibilities in the Caruana Galizia case, and resign. The newspaper also highlights reports that Yorgen Fenech has named Keith Schembri in the murder investigation.

l-orizzont leads with comments by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne underlining Malta's democratic credentials and how its institutions are working.