These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report about Black Friday sales, which were down significantly for all retailers bar electronics stores, according to the Chamber of SMEs.

The newspaper also gives front-page prominence to former minister Konrad Mizzi’s refusal to answer questions at a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Malta Independent leads with Mizzi’s non-answers to inquiry questions, and also gives prominence to the testimony given by former MFSA chief Joe Cuschieri, to testified after Mizzi.

Cuschieri, the newspaper writes, testified that he resigned of his own will.

L-Orizzont reports a case of a father who has been jailed for sexually abusing his daughters and defended the act by claiming he was exposing them to sex education.

The newspaper also reports that the General Workers’ Union has sealed a collective agreement for workers of Crane Currency.

In-Nazzjon writes that Konrad Mizzi failed to answer more than 100 questions during his appearance as a witness at the public inquiry.

The newspaper also notes that Mario Grech will be ordained as cardinal at the Vatican later on Saturday.