The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports on its front page that Malta is arguing before its highest court an American woman who was denied a request to terminate a non-viable pregnancy was never at any risk of dying.

Separately, a woman whose ankle was broken when a car hit her on a zebra crossing earlier this month is appealing to the public for information after the driver failed to stop.

The Malta Independent meanwhile quotes cat volunteers who lamented that the increasing cat population in Malta is spiralling out of control.

The newspaper also reports that murdered Bernice Cassar had written her thesis campaigning against the sexual objectification portrayal of women, focusing on policewomen in her study.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Bernard Grech to party supporters on Sunday. The PN leader said the party will remain at the forefront of pushing for laws that protect life.

L-orizzont on the other hand refers to comments by PL leader Robert Abela, who on Sunday assured One Radio listeners that a legal amendment to protect women and medics will not introduce abortion in Malta.