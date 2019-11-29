The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with news that Keith Schembri was on Thursday released from arrest in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. According to the Police, intensive investigations were conducted over the past few days in connection with murder-related allegations against the outgoing chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister. The newspaper also reports that a Cabinet meeting that kicked off on Thursday night to discuss the crisis sparked by the investigation, was still running until 1.45am on Friday.

The Malta Independent also reports on Mr Schembri's release and the cabinet meeting, but in a separate article it says that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was on the verge of resigning last Sunday, and contenders were gearing up for a possible leadership race.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Adrian Delia's warning that with every passing minute, for as long as Dr Muscat remained Prime Minister, justice became increasingly at risk. It also reports on Mr Shembri's release from police custody.

l-orizzont, which also leads with Mr Schembri's release, reports that he was not implicated in the murder. It meanwhile carries an article about Justice Minister Owen Bonnici's appeal for unity.