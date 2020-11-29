The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta speaks to Mater Dei hospital’s clinical chairman of the emergency department who says nurses’ union directives were “carefully designed” to bring the hospital to a halt in the midst of a pandemic. In another story, the newspaper reports about a University of Malta survey which found that nearly a third of people in Malta still believe that a woman’s main duty is to take care of the home and family and a fifth believe it is the man’s main duty to earn money for the household.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the new minister responsible for Air Malta, Clyde Caruana, has signalled that changes could be afoot at the airline during a meeting with the pilots’ associations earlier this week.

Malta Today says a US diplomat had asked former football player Darren Debono, who was arrested some days ago charged with fuel smuggling, about secret refuelling of Russian ships.

Illum says prisoners were still being tied to a chair, sometimes naked, for punishment until last January.

It-Torċa speaks to a taxi service CEO who said the time may have come for a social contract with the transport sector.

Il-Mument says that the meetings that used to be held at the MLP’s headquarters fourth storey have now moved to the Hilton’s lower floors.

Kullħadd says that a friend of MEP David Casa has been accused of an international crime.