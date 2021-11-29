The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reveals on its front page that an HSBC official was sacked in recent weeks over suspicions he was siphoning off cash from his clients’ loan accounts.

The newspaper also reports that pregnant women in Malta who tested positive for COVID-19 were not exposed to any additional risks despite their infection status, according to research.

The Malta Independent reports that an elderly care home and a sports hostel are being proposed on Marsaxlokk ODZ land. Separately, it also refers to Prime Miniter Robert Abela's appeal on Sunday for people to get the booster jab.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday called on Clyde Caruana to terminate the public hospitals' contract with Steward Healthcare after the finance minister said the investment was “not at the levels expected”.

It also publishes a photo of roadworks in Gudja which it claims have been ongoing for two years.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by Abela on the European Commission's positive feedback about the government's budget for 2022.