The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how Elderly Minister Jo Etienne Abela has argued union action could soon "paralyse" the country's health system.

It also separately reports that mental health will not be excluded from abortion law amendments.

The Malta Independent leads with a court report on the case of the orchestra chief and how there is enough evidence to indict him. In a second story it reports Malta will receive €21.8 million from the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund.

In-Nazzjon reports that parliament has started debating the abortion law amendments and also reports on the orchestra chief case. In a third story, it reports that the police are seeking information on an accident involving the death of a diver after it emerged a boat could have hit him and left the scene.

L-orizzont refers to comments by Health Minister Chris Fearne in favour of the abortion law amendments.