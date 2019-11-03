The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says investigators believe two of Malta’s most dangerous criminals may have used their contacts in the Albanian underworld to procure part of the bomb used to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. In another story, the newspaper says the chairperson of the Planning Commission responsible for decisions regarding Outside Development Zone applications admitted it was high time for a change in policy, just hours after a property magnate surprisingly renounced a controversial planning permit in Qala.

Illum quotes the Qala mayor saying that it was not enough for the Qala developer to renounce the permit, this had to be revoked.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that a law regulating bouncer services is expected next year.

Malta Today says that the Malta Financial Services Authority has lost a bid to prevent the release of Satabank to a ‘Dirty Oil’ suspect.

Kullħadd says that the Simon Busuttil faction within the Nationalist Party was disappointed with party veteran Louis Galea for not pressing on immediate changes to the party statute.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that the PN will be implementing a reform that will once again make the Nationalist Party a protagonist.

It-Torċa quotes the doctor of the rescue ship Ocean Viking saying that melted plastic and boiling water was thrown at migrants in Libya.