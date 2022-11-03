The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Wednesday said Joseph Muscat’s consultancy to the head of the construction lobby is "his own prerogative".

The newspaper also reports that a male official at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra who admitted to sexually harassing a colleague has been suspended with half pay.

The Malta Independent also refers to Abela's comments about Muscat's consultancy. It separately reports on a warning by a magistrate on Wednesday who viewed prosecutors as unduly dragging out a money laundering case involving an official of Pilatus Bank, and undermining the judicial process.

In-Nazzjon refers to the official inauguration of a Caritas flagship centre, set up by the Church, government and private sector. Also on its frontpage, the newspaper refers to a PN press conference on Wednesday during which party spokespeople called for better direction within the health sector.

L-orizzont also reports on the Caritas centre, while it separately reports on the government's promise of a rollout of free contraceptives next year.