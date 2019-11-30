The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports how Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to step down as soon as journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder suspect is brought to justice. It also reports how Cabinet raised fears there was an attempt pin the murder on Chris Cardona.

The Malta Independent reports businessman Yorgen Fenech saying insisting "the truth will come out". The newspaper also quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying he will only speak about the road ahead after the murder investigation is closed.

In-Nazzjon leads with leads with comments by Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying instead of a government that leads an investigation properly, the country has a government that should be under investigation itself.

L-Orizzont says reports that the Prime Minister is resigning are made up and that the government denies claims several members of Cabinet do not back Dr Muscat. The paper also appeals for calm and caution.