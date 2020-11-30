The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who has

set next May as the target for the country to return to business as usual.

In a separate article, the newspaper reports that two bogus private investigators have been ordered to refund a man more than €230,000 which they extracted from him through blackmail in a carefully engineered scam 15 years ago.

The Malta Independent also refers to Abela's target to return to business by May, but it leads its front page with comments by former PN MP and Labour candidate Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando who said he will "definitely" contest the casual elections for the parliamentary seat vacated by former finance minister Edward Scicluna.

L-orizzont leads with an interview with an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient who is calling for tougher enforcement of measures that will help curb the spread of the pandemic.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to the PN leader's address to party supporters on Sunday. Bernard Grech has called for a regional council for Gozo and a referendum on the proposed Gozo-Malta tunnel. In another article, the newspaper says that former Labour Party general secretary Jimmy Magro will be charged in court over corruption.