The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports on its front page that a new 15% minimum global tax rate that Malta will have to implement in 2023 will impact around 20 large employers on the island.

The newspaper also reports how Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Monday proposed a change in the composition of the parliamentary standards committee to give it a majority of members who are not MPs, excluding the Speaker.

The Malta Independent reports that an online survey shows strong opposition to a proposed marina in Marsascala.

Separately, it also reports on the proposed reform of the parliamentary standards committee.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech who spoke in parliament on Monday night about Speaker Anġlu Farrugia.

It also publishes a photo of Grech meeting workers.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to new statistics which show Malta’s economy grew at the fastest rate in the EU in the third quarter of this year.

It also reports on a man who assaulted two prison guards at Corradino Correctional Facility.