The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

All four newspapers report that femicide victim Bernice Cassar's cause of death was a gunshot to her face, the compilation of evidence against her husband has revealed.

Times of Malta meanwhile leads with news that President George Vella has told people close to him he is prepared to resign if parliament approves the amendment to the abortion law as proposed by the government.

The Malta Independent separately reports that the Chamber of SMEs is hopeful people will shop for non-essential items during Christmas.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN MP Stephen Spiteri, who on Tuesday said abortion was not the resolution for pregnant women with mental health issues.

L-orizzont quotes prime minister Robert Abela who reiterated in parliament that a bill on the termination of pregnancies will not introduce abortion.