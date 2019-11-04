These are the leading articles in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the Malta Gaming Authority has been operating without a Board of Governors for the last four months, despite mounting pressure from the sector.

The newspaper also reports how a family of a 77-year-old British tourist killed in a hit-and-run accident in Qawra eight years ago are still awaiting justice.

The Malta Independent says that 665 cases of domestic violence had been referred to Appogg last year. It also reports on plans to turn an old landfill in Luqa into an industrial estate and sports facilities.

In-Nazzjon leads with a story on the resignation of Marthese Portelli from the Planning Authority board and says that the PN refuses to be part of an authority that was being controlled to benefit the few in the inner circles.

In another story, it says the plastic bottle collection scheme was being designed to benefit a particular person.

L-Orizzont writes that prostitution laws required regularisation not prohibition. In another story it says that teachers were worried about their future as a result f changes to the Education Act.