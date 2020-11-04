Times of Malta leads with a story on calls for action after it was revealed that a member of Yorgen Fenech’s defence team had offered hundreds of euros in cash to a Times of Malta journalist. In another story, the newspaper says catering establishments banned from serving diners alcohol due to COVID-19 restrictions are still in the dark as to whether they will be allowed to apply for temporary permits throughout November.

The Malta Independent quotes the Malta Financial Services Authority saying that an independent panel has been appointed to review the Las Vegas trip allegations.

Malta Today says Gozitan candidate Ryan Mercieca has defied the Nationalist Party and will be contesting the 13th district election.

L-Orizzont quotes the Economy Minister saying that the drones industry is investing in Malta.

In-Nazzjon leads with a story on the US elections.