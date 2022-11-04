The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that the two brothers who recently admitted killing Daphne Caruana Galizia have demanded a new trial.

The newspaper also reports a proposal for Hondoq Bay was turned down, ending a 20-year saga.

The Malta Independent also reports on the Hondoq Bay case. In a second story, it reports about the brothers demanding a new trial.

In-Nazzjon leads with brothers' request, while in a second story it reports comments by the PN calling for culture and Local Councils to be protected. It also reports about a meeting between EP president Roberta Metsola and Italy prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

L-orizzont focuses on the Hondoq case while in a second story it says the Labour government spent 150 per cent more on arts and culture than PN governments.