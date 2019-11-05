These are the main stories featured in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports on how a planning reform panel tasked with reviewing a controversial policy allowing 'back-door' developments in Outside Development Zones has rarely met since it was set up a year ago.

The Malta Independent leads with the story of a transgender woman who received a threatening message suggesting people like her 'should be raped without mercy'.



L-Orizzont's main story centres on a man's failed attempt to smuggle drugs hidden in the lining of his jacket into the Corradino prison.

In-Nazzjon leads with a declaration by Opposition leader Adrian Delia that judicial appointments need to be done in a truly independent manner.