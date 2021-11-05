The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says animal carcasses have been left decomposing in the sun at the Marsa incinerator, causing a stench so unbearable it made people vomit and even prompted the foreign clients of a nearby boating facility to pack up and leave.

In another story, the newspaper says Nationalist Party election candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici has called for an end to the “systematic abuse of women” and “witch hunts” after she was inundated by a barrage of hate speech over something she never even said.

The Malta Independent says more than 400 migrants in Malta’s search and rescue zone have been rescued by NGO boats.

L-Orizzont reports about a woman who won a case of unfair dismissal after she was sexually harassed at her place of work.

In-Nazzjon says that the cost of essential products is continuously going up.