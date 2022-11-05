These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that the government is, once again, looking to rehouse the Gozo Law Courts in a different building, following multiple health and safety issues with its current setup.

The newspaper also teases an interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela that will be published on Sunday. Among topics covered are abortion, corruption and construction.

The Malta Independent leads with PN accusing the attorney general of being complicit in a Pilatus Bank cover-up. The AG should identify people who have been spared criminal prosecution in connection with the now-shut bank, it said.

The newspaper also quotes the planning minister as pledging to get the Planning Authority to update its urban policies.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the PN calls for the AG to say who has been spared prosecution in the Pilatus Bank case. In another front-page story, the newspaper highlights a PN motion that seeks to ensure that ARMS customers are fully refunded for a billing system shortcoming.

L-Orizzont writes that the process to ensure all construction contractors are licenced is close to completion.