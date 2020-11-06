The following are the main stories in Friay’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who shuts down social media rumours and says Malta is not heading for a total lockdown. In another story, it says the European Commission does not see the economies of EU member states returning to normality before 2023 but expects Malta to experience a modest recovery in 2021 and 2022.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Prime Minister’s statement on lockdown and says that Cyrus Engerer has won the EP election for the seat vacated by Miriam Dalli.

L-Orizzont leads with the European Commission’s report on economic growth saying Malta’s will be the biggest in 2022.

In-Nazzjon says Joe Ellis has won the election on the 13th district for the seat vacated following the death of Frederick Azzopardi.