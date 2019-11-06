These are the leading articles in local newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that a father whose daughter lied about being sexually abused by him loses his battle for compensation.

The newspaper also reports how a truck loaded with white goods was filmed dumping the objects at an illegal facility in Iklin.

The Malta Independent says the Nationalist Party will not nominate another representative to the Planning Authority Board while it's second story reports that Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg continues to deny the Marsa flyover is damaged.

The MaltaToday reports the Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg lamenting the Planning Authority's 18-month delay on the rural policy reform. It also reports how those with disabilities do not have access to 42 of 334 outlets in Sliema and Gzira.