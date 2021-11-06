The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying that Malta will offer a COVID-19 booster shot to everyone aged 12 and over.

In another story, the newspaper recounts testimony in court which showed how the 95-year-old victim mauled to death by her granson’s pet pitbulls at her home last year would often say she felt unsafe and constantly checked to make sure the door to the inner yard was locked.

The Malta Independent says that The Boathouse building in Xlendi is now completely demolished as works on a new apartment block begin.

L-Orizzont says that the COVID-19 booster shot programme for teachers and health workers has been moved forward by a week.

In-Nazzjon reports that a new Nationalist government will help cooperatives grow.