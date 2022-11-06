The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

All the papers carry front-page pictures of former Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici, who died early on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a wide-ranging interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela, who, among other things, said the government will move legislative amendments to protect doctors and women if they decide to terminate a pregnancy to protect the mother's life.

The Malta Independent says Malta's 'violent borders' are coordinating pushbacks, not rescues, according to an NGO migrants' hotline. It also quotes the chairman of ADPD political party saying that removing subsidies on fuel will immediately reduce traffic congestion.

MaltaToday says officials of now-shuttered Pilatus Bank are being given the opportunity to avoid court action in exchange for testimony.

It-Torċa also leads with the death of Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici, saying a man of principle has passed away.

KullĦadd on the same theme says the former Labour prime minister was a humble gentleman.

Il-Mument says Sigmund Mifsud, the director of the National Orchestra and former Labour election candidate, has been refused bail after being accused inc court of attempted tampering of evidence in a sexual molestation case.

Illum says the sexual molestation case had shaken the national orchestra.