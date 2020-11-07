These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta dedicates its front page to the US election, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden on the brink of victory and the Trump campaign alleging voter fraud without providing any evidence.

The Malta Independent reports that the number of active COVID-19 cases is edging closer to 2,000. The newspaper also reports from testimony given in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, where junior minister Alex Muscat said that he saw nothing wrong with taking work from accountancy firm Nexia BT.

L-Orizzont reports that soldiers are to get a new collective agreement following negotiations between the Armed Forces of Malta and the General Workers’ Union.

In-Nazzjon gives US presidential candidate Joe Biden a photo but dedicates most of its front page to news that three more COVID-19 patients have died. The newspaper also notes PN leader Bernard Grech’s insistence that there can be no compromise with people’s health.