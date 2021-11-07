The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that In the space of four months, Joseph Muscat received four payments of €15,000 each for consultancy fees, the equivalent of what he would have earned during a year as prime minister. The funds were wired to him from a company linked to Steward Healthcare.

The newspaper also reports how the family of a migrant killed in Malta only got to know of the tragedy from the media.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Steward Healthcare has been silent on talks with the government on amendments to its concession agreement. It also quotes the Superintendence on Cultural Heritage saying that any historical items found during excavations for the metro would be investigated and a balance has to be struck.

MaltaToday reports that according to its latest survey, both the PN's and Bernard Grech's voting numbers were on an upward trajectory in the post-Budget period. Support for Labour was unchanged at 43.3% but support for the PN rose three points to 29.8%. Robert Abela's trust rating remained unchanged at 48.9%.

Meanwhile, It-Torċa says Robert Abela saw his support grow after the Budget, according to its opinion survey. He has a trust rating of 52.5% compared to 27% for Bernard Grech.

Il-Mument reports how Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia in a court protest have demanded that personal responsibility be shouldered for the additional millions being paid to Steward Healthcare by the government.

Illum says there have been many manoeuvres and 'favours' after the launch of an investigation into the prisons director.

KullĦadd says 10,000 new jobs have been created ever since Robert Abela became prime minister, most of them in the private sector,