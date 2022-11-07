The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an interview with new Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg, who claims that the tentacles of “fat cats” are everywhere, having infiltrated political parties, commercial entities and the media.

The newspaper also reports that the bus operator has asked a UK company to supply it with drivers.

The Malta Independent says an application for a fireworks factory on a site outside the Għaxaq development zone goes before the Planning Authority this week.

l-orizzont leads with comments by a landlord on how difficult it is to evict problematic tenants from rented properties. The newspaper also reports that a Birkirkara man was critically injured when his car was involved in a collision and burst into flames in Burmarrad. It also says the government will address the problem of tourism seasonality in Gozo.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech as saying that the Nationalist Party is there for all the people of Malta. It also reports on the Burmarrad crash and another crash in Bulebel which saw a car ending up on its roof.